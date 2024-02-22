Nova Scotia Liberal member Brendan Maguire has crossed the floor to join the Progressive Conservative government.

A news release says Premier Tim Houston will appoint the long-time MLA for Halifax Atlantic minister of community services.

Maguire was first elected to the legislature in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017 and 2021.

He served as minister of municipal affairs in the previous Liberal government of Iain Rankin.

Maguire will be sworn in as community services minister later today, replacing Trevor Boudreau, who the premier said is stepping down due to personal and health reasons.

With the move, the Progressive Conservatives gain one seat in the legislature for a total of 33, the Liberals fall to 15, the NDP have six, and there is one Independent.