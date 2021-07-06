Nova Scotia Liberals commit $25 million to address affordable housing shortage

Open this photo in gallery Current Housing Minister Geoff MacLellan at the Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers on Aug. 13, 2018, in Stowe, Vt. Lisa Rathke/The Associated Press

Nova Scotia’s Liberals are committing to spend $25 million as an initial step in addressing the province’s affordable housing shortage.

The announcement came today from Housing Minister Geoff MacLellan as part of the government’s wider commitment to implement the recommendations from a May report by the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission.

MacLellan says the money will help build housing for between 600 and 900 households “in the coming years,” with the first units expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.

The Housing Department has opened a call for projects to create the affordable housing units, with applications being accepted beginning this week.

The commission’s report defined affordable housing as homes that are in good repair, suitable for their occupants and cost less than about a third of the occupants’ income.

It said about 44,100 households in Nova Scotia – about 11.4 per cent of the total – are falling short of this threshold.

