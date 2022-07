Premier Iain Rankin makes remarks after being defeated in the Nova Scotia Provincial Election, in Halifax, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.kelly clark/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Liberal party has elected Zach Churchill as new leader to replace the province’s former premier.

Churchill won the leadership with 65 per cent of the vote over Angela Simmonds.

Churchill first joined the legislature in a 2010 byelection and has served as a cabinet minister for the departments of education and health.