 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia Liberals release environmental platform with targets for greenhouse gas emissions, land protection

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Premier Iain Rankin listens to an introduction as he releases the Liberal party environment platform during a campaign event at Long Lake Provincial Park in Halifax on Aug. 3, 2021.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Liberal party today released its environmental platform, which highlights previously set targets for greenhouse gas reduction along with a new promise to increase protected land in the province.

Much of the $173 million in promised spending over four years has already been set out as part of government policy or was announced before the Aug. 17 election was called.

Party leader Iain Rankin says the centrepiece of the Liberal plan is the commitment made before the election to reduce greenhouse gas levels to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Story continues below advertisement

Rankin says key to that goal is a promise to get the province off coal-fired electrical generation by 2030, while having 80 per cent of the province’s energy come from renewable sources by that time.

He also announced a new land protection target of 17 per cent of the province’s land – up from the current 14 per cent.

Rankin says reaching the goal would protect about half of Crown-owned land, adding that the general target date for doing so is 2030.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies