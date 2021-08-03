Nova Scotia Liberals release environmental platform with targets for greenhouse gas emissions, land protection

Open this photo in gallery Premier Iain Rankin listens to an introduction as he releases the Liberal party environment platform during a campaign event at Long Lake Provincial Park in Halifax on Aug. 3, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Liberal party today released its environmental platform, which highlights previously set targets for greenhouse gas reduction along with a new promise to increase protected land in the province.

Much of the $173 million in promised spending over four years has already been set out as part of government policy or was announced before the Aug. 17 election was called.

Party leader Iain Rankin says the centrepiece of the Liberal plan is the commitment made before the election to reduce greenhouse gas levels to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Rankin says key to that goal is a promise to get the province off coal-fired electrical generation by 2030, while having 80 per cent of the province’s energy come from renewable sources by that time.

He also announced a new land protection target of 17 per cent of the province’s land – up from the current 14 per cent.

Rankin says reaching the goal would protect about half of Crown-owned land, adding that the general target date for doing so is 2030.

