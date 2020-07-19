Nova Scotia man, 54, dead after ATV collision near Sheet Harbour

The RCMP says a 54-year-old man Nova Scotia man has died after an ATV collision this weekend.
Sheet Harbour RCMP say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 374 just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say they found the man dead off the edge of the road along with the ATV.
The man has not been identified but the authorities say he is from Malay Falls, about 10 kilometres from Sheet Harbour.
No one else was involved in the collision.
Police say firefighters and paramedics also assisted at the scene.
