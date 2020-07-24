 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia man accused of stabbing officer, police dog still at large

Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bridgewater police and the RCMP are searching for Tobias Charles Doucette, who has been charged with attempted murder of a Bridgewater police sergeant and assault on Doucette's common law partner.

HO/The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia fugitive accused of stabbing a police sergeant, assaulting a woman and injuring a police dog remains at large.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said today there has been no trace of Tobias Charles Doucette since he was last seen Tuesday in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

Clarke says police continue to evaluate tips from the public.

Story continues below advertisement

She says investigators feel they have done all they can in the Conquerall Bank area and will direct search resources based on the strength of tips received on Doucette’s potential whereabouts.

Police are urging people to continue reporting any sightings of Doucette.

A charge of attempted murder was filed against the Cape Breton man after he allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon when police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at a hotel in Bridgewater, N.S.

Doucette was briefly spotted by an RCMP dog and handler Tuesday, but police say he escaped into nearby woods after allegedly stabbing the dog with a stick.

“We are trying to substantiate everything (information) that comes in,” said Clarke. “That’s what’s going to make the difference with this investigation. Mr. Doucette could be hurt or could be having some issue, we don’t know – someone could be helping him.”

Clarke said it’s hoped Doucette reaches out to a family member, community member, or even police for help. “We want to resolve this peacefully and soon,” she said.

Bridgewater police Sgt. Matthew Bennett, who was injured in Monday’s incident, is recovering following surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman described as the suspect’s common-law partner was treated for minor injuries sustained in the same incident.

The injured police dog was also reported to be in stable condition.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies