Nova Scotia man alleges priest sexually abused him in proposed class action suit

The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia man is launching a proposed class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth for alleged sexual abuse by priests dating back decades.

The proposed suit was filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday, but has not yet been certified.

Lawyer John McKiggan, who is part of the lawsuit, told Global News that it’s not yet known how many people will join the class but that there are other alleged victims.

He says Douglas Champagne is the representative plaintiff in the lawsuit, which covers claims of sexual assault going back to 1960.

Along with monetary compensation, McKiggan says they’re seeking a list from the archdiocese of the priests accused of sexual abuse who were sent to an Ontario facility for treatment.

In a statement, the archdiocese said it was reviewing the statement of claim and that it has “an established process in place to address claims brought for any historic sexual abuse,” but that it would be inappropriate to comment further.

