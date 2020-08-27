 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia man faces additional charges in missing teen case

SYDNEY, N.S.
The Canadian Press

The 47-year-old man allegedly connected with the disappearance of an Indigenous teenager in Cape Breton is now facing additional charges.

Chris Hansen with the Public Prosecution Service says the man appeared in a Sydney, N.S., court on Wednesday where he was arraigned on one count of resisting arrest and on obstructing a peace officer.

Hansen said today an additional charge of assault against him stemming from an unrelated incident last December has been moved from the court in Wagmatcook, N.S., to Sydney.

The man remains in custody and a bail hearing is scheduled for next week.

The identity of the 14-year-old girl is protected by a publication ban.

Dozens of community members from the We’koqma’q Mi’kmaq First Nation had been looking for her since Aug. 13. The pair were located by police in an isolated part of Cape Breton last Saturday.

