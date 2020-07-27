Nova Scotia man who evaded police for nearly a week makes court appearance

A Nova Scotia man who evaded capture by police for nearly a week after allegedly stabbing an officer is now facing multiple charges.
Tobias Charles Doucette, 31, was officially charged today during a brief court hearing in Bridgewater, N.S.
The charges include attempted murder, assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and wounding a law enforcement animal.
Doucette was arrested Saturday night after police responded to a call about an attempted vehicle theft in the village of Hebbville, N.S.
He led police on a days-long manhunt after allegedly striking an officer in the neck with an edged weapon as police responded to a domestic violence call at a hotel in Bridgewater on July 20.
The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for July 30.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.