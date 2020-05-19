Nova Scotia mass killer was stockpiling weapons, and ammunition before attack, police told

Police were told the gunman responsible for the worst mass killing in Canadian history was driving a look-alike RCMP cruiser almost 12 hours before they alerted the public, according an unsealed warrant released Tuesday by a judge in Nova Scotia.

The warrant also suggests the killer was paranoid about the COVID-19 pandemic, was stockpiling gasoline, weapons and ammunition, and boasted to people about how to get rid of bodies.

Among the revelations contained in the redacted, 40-page document is the suggestion police knew soon after arriving in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18 that the gunman had escaped in a mock police vehicle. That information came from a neighbour who had driven to the scene when he spotted fires – and told police he was shot at by a man driving a vehicle he thought was a police car.

The neighbour told officers the “police vehicle” pulled up beside him and shot through the window, wounding him. He identified the shooter as Gabriel Wortman.

Police, however, didn’t alert the public the killer had a convincing-looking RCMP vehicle until 10:17 a.m. the next morning, sharing for the first time, via Twitter, that the gunman may be driving a vehicle that looks like an RCMP cruiser and wearing what appears to be an RCMP uniform.

By that point, the gunman had killed another six people after leaving the small community of Portapique, where he had already killed 13 others.

The warrant describes the 52-year-old denturist as an abusive “sociopath” who was “very intelligent but paranoid” and disliked the police. He kept cases of ammunition locked inside a warehouse at his seaside cottage – a property he lit on fire the night his rampage began, according to the warrant ordered released by Judge Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie.

Before he was shot and killed by police at a gas station north of Halifax on April 19, the gunman had killed a total of 22 people, evading officers for hours in a mock RCMP police car, which he abandoned and lit on fire after a collision with a police vehicle near Shubenacadie.

Those who knew the gunman told police he talked openly about how to “get rid of a body,” telling people he kept lime and muriatic acid and barrels under his deck, the warrant reveals.

The gunman, who owned two denturist clinics in Halifax and Dartmouth, had suffered a mental breakdown and also talked about being “severely abused” as a young boy, one witness told police. He planned to use the mock RCMP car for “downed officers,” the warrant states.

The warrant also says the gunman liked to dress up as an officer and would role-play, pretending to be a member of the RCMP. His common-law wife, who escaped the night the killings began and hid in the woods, told investigators the killer “didn’t like police officers and thought he was better than them.”

She told police they were having drinks that Saturday night and talking to friends on FaceTime at their Portapique cottage when they had an argument. She was assaulted, and saw the gunman put several firearms inside the front seat of the fake police car before she escaped, the warrant states.

