Commissioners Leanne J. Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, of the Mass Casualty Commission, end their first day at the opening session of the inquiry into the mass murders of April 18/19, 2020, in rural Nova Scotia, in Halifax on Feb. 22, 2022.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.

The report examining the April 18-19, 2020, killings of 22 people by a gunman driving a replica police car was originally expected on Nov. 1.

The inquiry – known as the Mass Casualty Commission – says the provincial and federal governments have approved the extension to allow more time for the report to be prepared, adding that the new deadline will not result in increased costs.

According to figures released on May 20, the public inquiry had cost $25.6 million by March 31 since its formation in October 2020.

Next week, the inquiry begins its third and final phase, which will focus on developing recommendations.

Throughout September, the inquiry will hear from witnesses who have not yet provided testimony.

The inquiry says the three commissioners and their staff require more time to write the final report because of the large volume of material and delays caused by COVID-19.

It also says “many of the tens of thousands of documents received through disclosure were disorganized, without clear labelling and received on a rolling basis.”

“We have said that we want to ensure this process is thorough and the report and its recommendations are beneficial to all Canadians and will help to improve community safety across our country.”

