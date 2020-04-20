Nova Scotia mass shooting: What we know so far about the victims, suspect and timeline of events

Open this photo in gallery Dartmouth, N.S., April 19: The Nova Scotian and Canadian flags fly at half-staff outside the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police's headquarters after a mass killing that left one Mountie and 15 others dead, as well as the gunman. TIM KROCHAK/AFP via Getty Images

The latest

At least 16 people and the gunman who shot them are dead after a weekend rampage between the Nova Scotia towns of Portapique and Enfield, the worst mass killing in Canadian history. The dead include an RCMP officer, an elementary-school teacher and a nurse.

The gunman, Gabriel Wortman, died in a gas-station shootout on Sunday after police pursued him for hours across rural Nova Scotia. Mr. Wortman, 51, had a fixation on policing and refurbished old police cruisers, like the fake RCMP vehicle he allegedly drove during the massacre.





How the attack unfolded

Portapique Que. Truro Minas Basin Nfld. N.B. N.S. Brookfield U.S. Detail 102 Atlantic Ocean Enfield: manhunt ends with death of 51-year-old suspect NOVA SCOTIA Dartmouth 103 Halifax 0 20 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU Portapique Que. Truro Minas Basin Nfld. N.B. N.S. Brookfield U.S. Detail 102 Atlantic Ocean Enfield: Manhunt ends with death of 51-year-old suspect NOVA SCOTIA Dartmouth Halifax 103 0 20 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU Portapique Que. Truro Minas Basin Nfld. N.B. N.S. Brookfield Detail U.S. 102 Atlantic Ocean Enfield: Manhunt ends with death of 51-year- old suspect NOVA SCOTIA Dartmouth Halifax 103 0 20 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

Portapique is a beachside town of about 100 residents on Nova Scotia’s Cobequid Bay, about a 90-minute drive from Halifax. Records show the suspect owned two large properties on Portapique Beach Road, where the rampage started on Saturday night.

Police said they began receiving calls about shots fired around 10 p.m. (AT) and arrived to find people dead in a home, but the shooter was gone. Neighbours told The Globe and Mail the suspect set fire to his home and several buildings on the property, and shot people as they ran out of their homes.

Open this photo in gallery RCMP released this picture of the suspect's vehicle, pointing out the unique number the public could use to tell it apart from real RCMP cars. RCMP Nova Scotia/Handout via REUTERS

The suspect was apparently dressed in a full police uniform and vest and driving a car disguised as an RCMP vehicle, which he used to continue his killing spree elsewhere. An acquaintance of the suspect said he drove up to his house in Glenholme, about 20 kilometres from Portapique, on Sunday morning and pounded on the door. “He came here to kill me,” the man said. “There’s no question about that.” Police sources also told The Globe the suspect, still posing as an officer, stopped a vehicle outside the town of Debert and shot the occupants.

The RCMP announced the suspect's identity in an 8:54 a.m. tweet, warning the public of his reported whereabouts and urging them to stay away. At some point, he switched from the fake RCMP car to a silver Chevrolet Tracker SUV. Police caught up with the suspect at an Irving Big Stop gas station in Enfield, where shots were exchanged in the parking lot and the suspect was killed at the scene.





Open this photo in gallery Some of the identified victims, clockwise from top left: Constable Heidi Stevenson, Jamie and Greg Blair, Heather O’Brien and Lisa McCully. N.S. RCMP, Facebook

The dead

At least 16 people died in the Nova Scotia rampage, surpassing the record toll of 1989′s Montreal massacre, in which a gunman killed 14 people at École Polytechnique and then himself. Not all of the Nova Scotia victims have been identified, but this is what we know so far:

Constable Heidi Stevenson: A 23-year RCMP veteran from Nova Scotia. She leaves a husband and two children, aged 13 and 10.

A 23-year RCMP veteran from Nova Scotia. She leaves a husband and two children, aged 13 and 10. Jamie Blair and Greg Blair: A married couple with two children.

A married couple with two children. Lisa McCully: An elementary-school teacher identified in a Facebook post by her sister as among the dead.

An elementary-school teacher identified in a Facebook post by her sister as among the dead. Heather O’Brien: A Truro nurse whose death was confirmed in a Facebook post by her daughter.





The suspect

Open this photo in gallery Gabriel Wortman. RCMP handout/AFP/Getty Images

Gabriel Wortman, 51, was a Dartmouth denturist who practiced at several clinics in Nova Scotia. Neighbours told The Globe and Mail that his business, Atlantic Denture Clinic, was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acquaintances and neighbours said he was obsessed with law enforcement and its memorabilia, and that he refurbished old police cruisers that he bought at auction.

The RCMP's Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said it's "too early to tell what the motivation was," and that Mr. Wortman was not known to police for a history of violence or extremist views. The Mounties' Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances of his death, Chief Supt. Leather said.

Canada in grief

To those who lost loved ones following the senseless violence in Nova Scotia, and to the @RCMPNS family mourning the loss of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, know Canadians across the country are mourning with you - and are here to support you through this tragedy. https://t.co/J6TM2od0Le — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 19, 2020

It has been a devastating day in Nova Scotia. To the families of the victims & to those who are still feeling afraid, my heart goes out to you. Know that all Nova Scotians are with you. I want to thank the @RCMPNS for apprehending the suspect & doing their best to protect NSians. pic.twitter.com/QqwuBN2J8a — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) April 19, 2020

It is saddening to hear of such a tragic event taking place. On behalf of government and all New Brunswickers, I send thoughts and prayers to the people of our neighbouring province. — Blaine Higgs (@BlaineHiggs) April 19, 2020

Its been a terrifying & tough day for our neighbours in Nova Scotia. Many families have lost a loved one, communities are shaken & an entire province is mourning. My heart goes out to everyone affected.

I’ve been in touch with @StephenMcNeil & gave condolences on behalf of PEI — Dennis King (@dennyking) April 19, 2020

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Greg Mercer, Alex Cyr, Andrea Woo, Colin Freeze, Michelle Carbert, Jana G. Pruden, Janice Dickson, Laura Stone, Molly Hayes and The Canadian Press

