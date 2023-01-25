Nova Scotia MLA Angela Simmonds outside the Weldon Law Building on Dalhousie University's campus in Halifax.HO/The Canadian Press

Liberal Angela Simmonds says she is resigning her seat in the Nova Scotia legislature effective April 1.

Simmonds, who was first elected to represent Preston in the August 2021 general election, was the first Black woman to be named deputy Speaker in Nova Scotia.

In a statement released by the party today, Simmonds says she needed to step down to “stretch out the legacy of changemakers” and lift up new voices.

She says she will spend the next few months with her family and community while working out what comes next, and she will continue to support initiatives tied to anti-racism, equity and diversity.

Simmonds ran for the leadership of the Opposition Liberals last year and in July was defeated by Zach Churchill.

Churchill said in a statement that he has immense respect for Simmonds and that she has been a valued member of the Liberal caucus.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.