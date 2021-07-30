 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill to talk mental health as election campaign nears end of second week

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill at a campaign stop in Halifax on July 20, 2021.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill is expected to make an announcement on mental health today as the provincial election nears the end of its second week.

Mental health has been one of the areas of health care that all three of the main parties agree needs improvement.

The New Democrats have already pledged to create as many as 14 mental health clinics across the province, with two to be established in Cape Breton.

Earlier this week, the Progressive Conservatives promised access to publicly funded, universal mental health care and to establish a mental health crisis phone line.

The Liberals say they will spend $4 million annually to launch eight new mental health walk-in clinics in areas with the greatest need and with close access to regional hospitals that can provide further treatment as needed.

Voters go to the polls on Aug. 17.

