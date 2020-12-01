Nova Scotia, New Brunswick report modest uptick in COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, provides an update on health system preparations in Nova Scotia for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in Halifax on Friday, March 6, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick continued to grow Tuesday although both provinces reported relatively modest upticks.

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases while New Brunswick identified seven.

Public health officials in Nova Scotia said all the new cases were found in the central zone, which includes Halifax, bringing the province’s total active case count to 142.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of the province’s cases in the recent outbreak are in the Halifax area.

As a result, Atlantic Canada’s largest city has been under increased restrictions since Thursday that have seen the closure of in-person dining at restaurants and of public libraries, museums, gyms, yoga studios and casinos.

The outbreak led to the withdrawal from the Atlantic regional bubble of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador last week, followed by New Brunswick, which is also dealing with its own recent surge in cases.

In New Brunswick, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the province’s new cases include four in the Saint John area and three in the Fredericton area.

Russell said there were 116 active cases in the province, and there have been 508 cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began, resulting in seven deaths.

Prince Edward Island announced no new cases Tuesday and has just four active cases.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said her office still didn’t know how a student from Charlottetown Rural High School who was diagnosed on the weekend was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Morrison said extensive testing on about 70 close contacts has not turned up a source, although it’s likely the student had contact with someone who had travelled off the Island.

She said 102 people were in self-isolation as a result of being a positive case or a close contact of a case.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health officials said the travel-related case involved a man in his 50s in the eastern health region who had returned to the province from work in British Columbia.

The province has 33 active cases with no one in hospital due to the virus.

– With files from Kevin Bissett in Fredericton

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.