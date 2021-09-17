 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union warns staff shortages have reached critical point

Halifax
The Canadian Press
A driver enters a shuttle bus at Northwood Manor, one of the largest nursing homes in Atlantic Canada, in Halifax on June 2, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia nurses are joining their unionized counterparts from across the country today for a national day of action to bring attention to the labour shortages in the country’s health system.

Union president Janet Hazelton says the situation in Nova Scotia is reaching a critical point in long-term and acute care after years of warnings to governments about impending problems.

Her union is holding a news conference later today in the Halifax area.

Hazelton says there are about 1,100 vacancies for registered nurses in the province, 250 spots open for licensed practical nurses and 25 vacancies for nurse practitioners.

She says many nurses are facing burnout with many pulling longer shifts with fewer vacations and days off.

On Wednesday, the province announced that hospitals are facing service pressure caused in part by “considerable staffing challenges,” including a shortage of nurses that has been “made worse by the pandemic.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
