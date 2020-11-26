Nova Scotia offers grants to Halifax businesses shut down by COVID-19 restrictions

Open this photo in gallery A man walks past business on Gottingen Street in the North End neighbourhood of Halifax on Nov. 13, 2020. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Nova Scotia is offering financial support for Halifax-area businesses that have been ordered closed under the province’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan said today the province will offer a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to small, independently owned dine-in restaurants, bars, and fitness and leisure centres.

The province ordered those businesses closed for at least two weeks, effective today, following a rise in COVID-19 infections across the Halifax region.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Is my city going back into lockdown? A guide to COVID-19 restrictions across Canada

Businesses can use the grant money for any operational expense such as wages and supplies.

Eligible businesses must have been operating since March 15 and have annual sales between $25,000 and $300,000.

The province reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 12 in the Halifax area, one in the northern health zone and one in the western zone.

Residents of the city of Halifax say the closure of indoor dining is necessary to stop the recent upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the region. Yeah Yeahs Pizza manager Josh Fagan says the restaurant has plans to boost takeout orders to ensure a steady revenue stream over the coming weeks. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.