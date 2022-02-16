Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, left, and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, field questions at a COVID-19 briefing in Halifax on Dec. 7, 2021.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia is offering one-time grants of $875 to thousands of post-secondary students to help them pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government says about 11,000 students qualify for the $9.8-million grant program.

Eligible students must be Nova Scotia residents, be already receiving financial assistance from the province for school, and be enrolled in a university, at Nova Scotia Community College or in a private career college.

Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong said today in a news release many students haven’t been able to find part-time work during the pandemic to help pay for school.

Students do not have to apply for the grant and won’t have to repay it.

The grant money will be automatically deposited into eligible students’ bank accounts in March.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.