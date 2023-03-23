Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster releases details about the 2022-23 provincial budget in Halifax on March 29.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Repairing Nova Scotia’s faltering health-care system is the centrepiece of the provincial government’s $14.4 billion budget tabled today, with spending on health jumping 13 per cent over the next year alone.

Premier Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservative government, elected in August 2021 on a health-centric platform, has been pushing a “faster access to health-care” mantra since voting day.

To deliver on that promise, the Tories’ second budget will again drop into deficit, this time by $278 million.

With health-related spending expected to increase by $750 million to $6.5 billion, that category now accounts for about 45 per cent of total spending.

Houston’s government announced 38 spending initiatives aimed at reducing health-care wait-times and eliminating a chronic shortage of doctors.

Among the key items are $354 million for health-care worker retention programs, $147 million for health-related university initiatives and commitments to buy a fixed-wing air ambulance and provide income tax cuts for young nurses.