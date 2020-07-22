 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia plan aims to have all students back in classrooms by Sept. 8

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill is seen in a Jan. 24, 2018, file photo.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s back-to-school plan aims to have all elementary and high school students back in classrooms by Sept. 8.

Education Minister Zach Churchill said today that while the objective is for schools to return to 100 per cent capacity in the fall, the plan includes measures to address the advent of a second wave of COVID-19.

School rooms will be reorganized to increase spacing between desks and students will be encouraged to limit contact with peers outside their classroom.

Staff and students will be required to wear a mask in common areas where physical distancing is difficult, such as hallways and school buses, but not inside classes.

Students are asked to bring their own computers to school and the provincial government says it acquired an additional 14,000 computers at a cost of $4-million to support those with limited access to technology.

If a COVID-19 outbreak occurs during the academic year, schools will move to a blended learning model with smaller class sizes and home learning for older students.

Dr. Howard Njoo says holding back COVID-19 takes a combination of public health measures and responsible personal behaviour. He's worried by the increase in cases in many Canadian jurisdictions but says solving it isn't as simple as ordering bars and restaurants to close. The Canadian Press

