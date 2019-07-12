 Skip to main content

Canada Nova Scotia police chief sexually assaulted me, young woman testifies

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Nova Scotia police chief sexually assaulted me, young woman testifies

Bridgewater, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

John Collyer is charged with sexual assault and exploitation between April and July 2016.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A young woman testified this week that she felt hurt and betrayed after an alleged sexual assault by the then-police chief for Bridgewater, N.S.

The complainant was 17 at the time of the alleged 2016 incident, which is now the subject of a high-profile sexual assault trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

John Collyer is charged with sexual assault and exploitation between April and July 2016. The complainant’s identity is protected under a publication ban.

Story continues below advertisement

In testimony on Thursday, the trial’s fourth day, the woman said Collyer asked her an inappropriate question while the two were driving in May 2016 and put his hand between her legs and digitally penetrated her.

The woman, now 20, testified that she felt hurt after what happened.

“It was someone I trusted and looked up to as a fatherly figure,” she said.

She said she cried afterwards and did not tell anyone for months out of fear of not being believed.

The young woman and her mother both testified this week that Collyer had been a presence in the family’s life for several years.

Collyer, who was placed on administrative leave after being charged and later left the town’s employ, is expected to testify in his own defence in days to come.

The Town of Bridgewater declined to reveal to Global News whether it was paying for Collyer’s legal fees, given that he was an employee at the time of the alleged offences.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the court heard that Collyer and the teen had an active relationship on Facebook.

Sergeant Gordon Vail of the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) testified that hundreds of messages were deleted from a Facebook conversation between the two.

Of 596 messages, 536 were deleted, according to the data provided by Facebook.

Vail told the court that none of the remaining messages contained material that he would describe as “inappropriate” or “sexual in nature.” That’s in contrast with the alleged screenshots of the conversation shared with him by the girl’s mother and a family friend.

The data was retrieved by SIRT, the province’s police watchdog, in April 2017 – about eight months after Collyer had been served notice of the investigation against him, and days before the police watchdog laid charges against him.

The complainant testified Thursday that Collyer instructed her to delete the messages, but she only did so after the investigation against him began and a lawyer told her she could do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Roland Levesque read screenshots from the thread this week, which Vail confirmed were not present in the Facebook raw data, including messages saying “Love you kiddo,” calling her “hot,” and that Collyer wanted to send her “dirty limericks.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter