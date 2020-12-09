 Skip to main content

Nova Scotia police investigate small, late-night explosions in Amherst

AMHERST, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Police in northern Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help after two explosive devices were detonated on the streets of Amherst, and a third unexploded device was found early this morning.

Amherst police Chief Dwayne Pike says the first two explosions did not cause any damage or injuries and the third device was safely detonated by the RCMP explosives disposal unit in a nearby park.

Pike declined to describe the devices, saying an investigation was under way.

Mayor David Kogon says the first explosion, which was heard throughout the town, was reported Monday night at around 10 p.m. near the corner of Agnew and Rupert streets.

The second blast was reported today at 2:30 a.m., a few blocks to the north at Agnew and Willow streets.

Kogon says the unexploded device was found nearby as police converged on the scene.

