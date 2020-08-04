Nova Scotia police watchdog investigating after officer-involved shooting in New Glasgow

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is probing the shooting of a 25-year-old man in New Glasgow by a municipal police officer.

The Serious Incident Response Team says it will investigate the incident late Monday in which a New Glasgow Regional Police officer used a firearm while responding to a report of a weapon.

The police force says when officers arrived on Washington Street in the town at about 10 p.m., they encountered a 25-year-old from Pictou County and the shooting incident occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was transported to Aberdeen Hospital and later to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The man’s condition was not immediately disclosed, and no one else was injured.

The Serious Incident Response Team independently investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.