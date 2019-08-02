 Skip to main content

Canada Nova Scotia premier announces new health centre, school, nursing home to be build in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia premier announces new health centre, school, nursing home to be build in Cape Breton

NEW WATERFORD, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters as the Canadian premiers meet in St. Andrews, N.B. on July 19, 2018. McNeil says the new community health centre will offer many of the same services now provided at the New Waterford Consolidated Hospital.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced a new community health centre, school and nursing home will be built on a single site in the Cape Breton community of New Waterford.

The facilities will be built on the current Breton Education Centre site and share facilities and maintenance services.

The province says the school is 48 years old, and it was determined that replacing it was the best option.

McNeil says the new community health centre will offer many of the same services now provided at the New Waterford Consolidated Hospital, the closure of which he announced during a visit to the area in June 2018.

Those services include X-rays and ultrasounds, blood collection and cardiac services among others, while space will also be created for after-hours clinics.

The new 60-bed, long-term care home will add 36 new beds to the community, and McNeil says construction of the project is to begin in the fall of 2020.

Cannabis pro newsletter