Nova Scotia premier criticized for travelling to Spain, U.S. without notifying public

Open this photo in gallery: Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters after the provincial budget was tabled at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax on Feb. 29.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier is drawing criticism from the opposition over a recent trip to Spain that his office didn’t announce publicly.

Tim Houston confirmed to reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday that he visited the European country last month to attend a seafood expo.

His office says Houston was in Barcelona and Madrid between April 20-24 on a trip to strengthen “two-way trade, tourism and research collaborations with governments.”

The premier’s expense claims also show trips between April 2023 and March of this year that were little publicized or weren’t announced, including to the New York area and to California.

The opposition Liberals and NDP say taxpayers are footing the bill for the premier’s trips and have a right to know the purpose and schedule of his travels.

Houston says he has nothing to hide and is happy to talk about his visits to Spain and elsewhere, adding that his schedule is often in flux and trips can take place or be cancelled with little notice.