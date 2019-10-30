 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia Premier defends emissions targets in new climate bill

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the targets in the Sustainable Development Goals Act will lead the country in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and in getting to a net-zero carbon footprint.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier is defending new environmental targets that are expected to be passed by the provincial legislature later today.

Stephen McNeil says the targets in the Sustainable Development Goals Act will lead the country in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and in getting to a net-zero carbon footprint.

The legislation calls for the province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and would move the province to a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Story continues below advertisement

Dozens of people called for strengthening the targets during a committee hearing on Monday, although a third-party NDP amendment calling for the emissions target to be increased to 58 per cent below 2005 levels was turned down by the Liberal government.

McNeil says the government is sticking with the 53 per cent target because it can be achieved while growing the province’s economy.

However, NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the new targets are a “failure” because they fail to meet the test set by the United Nations, which called for climate measures to be compliant with its 1.5 degree global warming target.

The legislature was expected to wrap up its fall sitting later Wednesday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter