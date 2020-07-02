Nova Scotia premier emphasizes need for self-isolation after province sees three COVID-19 cases this week

Open this photo in gallery Premier Stephen McNeil attends a briefing in Halifax on March 17, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia has announced its third new case of COVID-19 this week, with the latest affecting a temporary foreign worker.

The string of new infections comes after the province had gone three weeks without any new cases.

Public health authorities say the likely source of infection for all three is travel outside of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Stephen McNeil says the new case highlights the importance of public health directives, particularly the 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival in Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada.

On Wednesday, the province announced that passengers on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said the potential exposure occurred June 26 on WestJet Flight 248.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.