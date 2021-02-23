 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, 17-member cabinet sworn in

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Iain Rankin addresses supporters after winning the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, at a virtual convention in Halifax, on Feb. 6, 2021.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s lieutenant-governor has sworn in new Liberal Premier Iain Rankin along with a cabinet that includes his rivals from the leadership race.

Rankin was chosen as party leader earlier this month at a virtual convention in Halifax.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc swore in the 17-member cabinet at the Halifax Convention Centre during a ceremony that was scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols.

Top jobs went to the 37-year-old premier’s leadership rivals, with Labi Kousoulis being named minister of Finance and the minister of Inclusive Economic Growth, while Randy Delorey becomes the minister of Justice and the minister of Labour Relations.

Geoff MacLellan, the former minister of Business who had said he’s not re-offering in the next provincial election, was nonetheless appointed as the minister of the new department of Infrastructure and Housing.

Kelly Regan was sworn in as deputy premier and retains her position as minister of Community Services, while taking on responsibility for the Department of Seniors.

Rankin also announced he’s creating an Office of Equity and Anti-racism as well as the Office of Mental Health and Addictions under the Department of Health and Wellness.

The premier will also serve as the president of the executive council and as minister of intergovernmental affairs and regulatory affairs.

He replaces former premier Stephen McNeil, who announced his retirement last August after 17 years in politics.

Rankin captured his party’s top job by billing himself as an agent of generational change and has vowed to be a collaborative leader.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

