Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin defends extensive changes proposed for Biodiversity Act

Open this photo in gallery Premier Iain Rankin, left, accompanied by Deep Saini, president of Dalhousie University, fields question after touring a lab at the school in Halifax on March 29, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin is defending changes that remove more than half of a 20-page bill aimed at protecting the province’s biodiversity.

Proposed changes to the Biodiversity Act, tabled today before the law amendments committee, eliminate whole sections dealing with enforcement and emergency orders and also modify the scope of the bill.

Rankin told reporters during a virtual news event the bill is being revamped because private landlords — who own about 70 per cent of the province’s land — weren’t comfortable with the legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier says he believes most private owners will work with the government voluntarily to implement biodiversity management zones on their land.

When it was introduced two weeks ago, the act initially allowed for enforcement measures on private land in order to protect endangered plants and animals, combat invasive species and preserve at-risk ecosystems.

Rankin told reporters the changes are a “good start” in protecting the province’s ecology.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.