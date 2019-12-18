 Skip to main content

Canada

Nova Scotia Premier McNeil holds off commenting on future of Northern Pulp mill

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The Northern Pulp mill, in Abercrombie, N.S. Under provincial legislation, the mill must cease dumping its effluent into lagoons located near the Pictou Landing First Nation by Jan. 31.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is taking a few more days to consider the future of the Northern Pulp mill.

In a statement released today, McNeil says he will address the situation on Friday.

Under provincial legislation, the mill must cease dumping its effluent into lagoons located near the Pictou Landing First Nation by Jan. 31.

Northern Pulp has said it will close the mill, which employs 300, unless the province extends the deadline.

McNeil says he needs time to reflect on whether to give the company more time to complete an environmental assessment, or let the legislated deadline stand.

The fate of thousands of jobs in the forestry sector remains uncertain after Environment Minister Gordon Wilson announced Tuesday he is withholding approval of the mill’s controversial proposal to pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait.

Wilson says the province doesn’t have enough information to determine if the project will harm the environment, and the company can’t move forward until it files a full environmental assessment report.

The mill’s parent company, Paper Excellence Canada, has issued a statement saying it wants to continue pumping treated effluent into Boat Harbour and it is urging the premier to make a decision “as soon as possible.”

“Because this is one of the most difficult decisions our government has had to make to date, we need to take more time to reflect.,” said McNeil. “At the same time, I understand how difficult this is for many Nova Scotians for many different reasons and I will make a decision public on Friday.”

The company says the mill supports more than 2,000 additional jobs in the province’s forestry sector.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says the province doesn't have enough information to determine if Northern Pulp's project will harm the environment, and the company can't move forward until it files a full environmental assessment report. The Canadian Press
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

