Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted

Open this photo in gallery: Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Houston says an agreement in principal has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren CalabreseDarren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said Thursday an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.

Houston did not release details but said the deal addresses teachers’ concerns around such things as pay and classroom conditions.

News of the agreement came following conciliation talks that began with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union on Monday.

The talks started after the union received an overwhelming strike mandate from 98 per cent of members who voted.

Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he took part in the talks late Monday.

He said the agreement is one that teachers can be proud of.