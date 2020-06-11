 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Nova Scotia premier won’t commit to ‘Atlantic bubble’ of non-restricted travel

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Compliance officers check vehicles at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border near Amherst, N.S., on April 5, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier is throwing some cold water on the idea that there could be non-restricted travel within the Atlantic provinces by early July.

Stephen McNeil issued a short statement today saying that while Nova Scotia is open to the so-called “Atlantic bubble,” his province can’t put a date on such an opening yet.

McNeil says he can’t be more specific until his province is sure that case numbers for COVID-19 remain low throughout the region.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King was a little more definitive when asked about the idea following a meeting of Atlantic premiers on Wednesday.

King told CBC there “seems to be agreement” for some Atlantic bubbling by sometime in early July if a downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in the region.

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

Are hair salons or restaurant patios open in my province? A guide to Canada’s reopening and COVID-19

‘Who do masks protect: the wearer or other people?’ André Picard answers your questions on face masks and more

However, McNeil says if Nova Scotia continues to flatten its curve the province’s first priority will be to ease restrictions at home.

He said his province will continue to monitor the presence of the virus over the next few weeks to ensure the number of cases stays low and that there is little to no community spread.

“We will decide when to lift those restrictions based on science,” said McNeil.

As things stand, the premier said anyone who wants to come to Nova Scotia is welcome, as long as they don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 and can self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive.

