Canada Nova Scotia prepares as Hurricane Dorian expected to make landfall Saturday evening

Nova Scotia prepares as Hurricane Dorian expected to make landfall Saturday evening

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia later Saturday, unleashing a barrage of torrential rain, pounding surf and howling gusts reaching up to 140 kilometres per hour along the Atlantic coast.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane warnings remain in effect for much of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for PEI, southeastern New Brunswick and western Newfoundland.

Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before moving into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where it is expected to transform into a strong post-tropical storm.

The hurricane centre in Halifax says the eye of the storm is likely to land near or just east of Halifax by this evening, when gusts reaching 140 kilometres per hour are expected to uproot trees, damage roofing and pull down power lines.

Emergency officials in the Halifax region have called for a voluntary evacuation of homes and businesses along the municipality’s Atlantic shoreline.

With the forecast calling for a significant storm surge and wind-driven waves reaching 15 metres, coastal communities are facing potential flooding.

Officials say the high-risk zones include the Sambro area, Peggys Cove and along the province’s Eastern Shore, which extends east of Halifax.

“Citizens are encouraged to be in alternative locations prior to the arrival of the storm,” the regional government said in a statement.

“While this is a voluntary evacuation, the municipality is urging everyone in high-risk areas to find alternative shelter arrangements for the weekend.”

The Red Cross says it will be opening three evacuation shelters at noon.

Residents are being warned to prepare for extended power outages, and flooding, which means stocking up on food, water and gasoline. Long lineups were reported Friday at Halifax-area gas stations and grocery stores.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

