 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia proposes officially recognizing Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, marking abolition of slavery in British empire

Danielle Edwards
HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Tony Ince says a bill he tabled in the legislature on Tuesday will introduce residents to the unknown history of slavery in the province.

Ince’s bill would officially designate Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, which is the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the British Empire. The British Parliament outlawed the owning, buying and selling of humans as property throughout its colonies on that day in 1834.

“Nova Scotia is the birthplace of African presence in Canada,” Ince told reporters Tuesday. “People of African descent have been in this province for more than 400 years. We honour and offer gratitude to those ancestors who came before us.”

Story continues below advertisement

The historic act freed about 800,000 enslaved people of African descent across the colonies, including in Upper and Lower Canada and in the territory that became Nova Scotia.

Ince said commemorating the day with a non-statutory holiday gives residents an opportunity to educate themselves on the history of slavery in the province.

“We have not always fully recognized or reckoned with how that grim past includes Nova Scotia,” Ince said, adding that from the 1600s until the early 1800s, Black people in the province were enslaved.

The day will serve to reflect on the history of slavery and its part in modern anti-Black racism, he said.

Nova Scotia Sen. Wanda Thomas Bernard echoed that sentiment and said in an interview Tuesday she was “delighted” with the bill.

“It’s a signalling to the province of the importance of recognizing the full history, the full story, the full experience of people of African descent in our country and in our province,” she said.

The announcement came weeks after MPs in the House of Commons voted unanimously to designate Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies