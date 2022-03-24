Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns, at the provincial legislature, in Halifax, on March 24.Keith Doucette/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is proposing legislation that would protect senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.

Justice Minister Brad Johns said today the proposed changes to the law are in direct response to protests that occurred earlier this week outside the home of Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Johns says amendments to the Access to Health Services Act would broaden the 50-metre safe buffer zone prohibiting protests at health-care facilities to include the homes of health workers. They would also broaden a provision protecting health workers to include senior health officials.

Fines for contravening the amended Act would remain at $5,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations.

The RCMP has said there were anti-mask protests Sunday, Monday and Tuesday outside a home on the street where Strang lives in the Fall River area, east of Halifax.

Police subsequently arrested two people, who now face charges of criminal harassment.

