Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man for allegedly impersonating an officer, driving a fake police car

Nine months after a man driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, the Mounties have arrested another man for allegedly impersonating a police officer while driving a fake police car.

The Mounties said Wednesday the 23-year-old suspect from Antigonish, N.S., may have used the vehicle, which looks like an unmarked police car, to pull over other cars in the Halifax region and Antigonish County.

The suspect was arrested without incident Monday at a residence in Antigonish, where the vehicle was seized, police said. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The vehicle in question, a white 2013 Ford Taurus, was outfitted with LED lights in the rear window, reflective striping along both sides of the car, a microphone on the dashboard and a push bar with lights mounted on the grill, police said.

Though the vehicle does not have any decals with police emblems, the model is similar to the decommissioned police vehicle Gabriel Wortman used during his 13-hour rampage in northern and central Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020.

The killer’s vehicle, however, was modified with an emergency light bar on the roof and decals that looked exactly like those found on a marked RCMP cruiser.

Early in the RCMP’s investigation of the mass killing, a senior officer said the killer’s vehicle allowed him to “circulate around the province, steps ahead of our investigators.”

As well, the replica vehicle was so convincing that questions were raised about the availability of former police vehicles and the equipment used to outfit them for police use.

Both the killer’s vehicle and the one seized this week were described as decommissioned police vehicles.

Soon after the RCMP released details about the latest incident, the leader of the province’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives issued a statement repeating his call for a ban on the sale of such vehicles.

“This is incredibly dangerous,” Tim Houston said. “It’s no longer enough to say that lives are at stake. It’s too late for statements like that.”

Houston said the Tory caucus plans to introduce legislation to fix what he called a significant loophole.

“This cannot wait a second longer,” he said. “I’m calling on the government to take steps to ban the sale of these vehicles outfitted with police accessories.”

