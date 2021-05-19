Nova Scotia RCMP charge four people in death of man whose body was found in burned-out van

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged four people in the death of a man whose body was found in a burned-out van almost a year ago.

The Mounties issued a statement Wednesday saying Rebecca Elizabeth Moir of Five Islands, N.S., and Brandon Doucette of L’Ardoise, N.S., had been charged with murdering 51-year-old Robert Michael Campbell of Falmouth, N.S.

They say Moir, 37, and Doucette, 28, were arrested without incident at an undisclosed location on Tuesday.

An RCMP spokesman said Wednesday the Crown has yet to decide whether the charges should be first– or second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Darroll Murray Atwell of Robinson Corner, N.S., and Devyn Adam Dennis of Bishopville, N.S., were arrested last Friday and charged with lesser offences, including improperly interfering with human remains, break and enter, arson and being an accessory to a criminal offence.

On the morning of May 24, 2020, police were called to investigate a home invasion in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., where two residents had fled after unknown persons entered their home while they were sleeping.

The officers at the scene determined that someone had been injured at the home, but it wasn’t one of the residents.

At the time, police confirmed the apparent attack was not believed to be a random event. They also said the suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey van.

Shortly after 7 a.m. the same day, police found Campbell’s remains in a burned grey van in the Rock Road area of St. Croix, N.S., about 40 kilometres southeast of Wolfville Ridge.

Both Moir and Doucette have also been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a dangerous weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm. They were taken into custody and were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Moir is also facing a charge of possessing a weapon while prohibited, and Doucette is facing additional charges of pointing and discharging a firearm.

Atwell, 42, and Dennis, 26, were being held in custody and are expected to appear in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Kentville, N.S., on Friday.

