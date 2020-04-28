 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Nova Scotia RCMP identify 435 witnesses as investigation into mass shooting continues

Greg Mercer
Halifax
Open this photo in gallery

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell provides an update of the Nova Scotia shootings at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe the gunman responsible for Canada’s deadliest mass killing slipped away from police only minutes after they arrived in Portapique, N.S., by driving through a farmer’s field.

Supt. Darren Campbell, speaking Tuesday in an update into the investigation, said officers arrived at the rural beach community at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. It’s now believed the gunman, who by that point had killed 13 of his neighbours, snuck away less than ten minutes later, driving a mock police car he’d bought only a few months ago.

While it’s still not clear how long police took to arrive at the scene in Portapique, RCMP spent hours thinking they had the suspect contained, when he was actually spending the night in the community of Debert, N.S. He continued his rampage from there early Sunday morning, killing another nine people before he was killed by police before noon. The revelation came as part of the most detailed timeline released yet into the investigation.

Police have identified 435 witnesses, sifted through hours of surveillance footage, and are getting help from the Canada Border Services Agency as they probe how the gunman obtained long guns they believe came from the U.S.

Supt. Campbell also revealed the gunman had disputes with some of the people he killed, that Nova Scotia RCMP are reviewing the alert system along with the province and Canadian police chiefs association, and that the killer had amassed a significant collection of weapons and ammunition, including what some witnesses described as grenades.

“Though the gunman will never stand trial, we have a duty to complete this investigation by the same standards that we would have if he were standing trial,” Supt. Campbell said. “There are many more interviews to come, and we expect that witness list to grow.”

RCMP say the gunman also had five police-style vehicles – four of them former police cars bought legally through government auctions, and a fifth was a non-police vehicle bought from another source, and outfitted to look like a real RCMP cruiser, with a light bar and authentic-looking decals.

Supt. Campbell added that investigators do not believe the gunman, a 51-year-old denturist, had any help from former RCMP officers when it came to gathering his collection of weapons, uniforms or vehicles.

The inspector also clarified a previous statement about the first incident in the killer’s rampage – a domestic assault on his common-law wife, who escaped from the gunman Saturday night and is now helping police with their investigation.

“I think I used the word ‘catalyst'... that was used to describe the first victim in a series of violent events," he said. “I don’t want to be misunderstood that the victim had any blame in relation to what occurred on those awful days.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
