Lyons brook, n.s.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Nova Scotia RCMP say early Saturday someone tore a Pride flag off a pole outside West Pictou Consolidated School in Lyons Brook.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The RCMP say they are investigating a hate-motivated crime after a Pride flag was ripped down at a Nova Scotia school.

The Mounties in Pictou County say that early Saturday someone tore a Pride flag off a pole outside West Pictou Consolidated School in Lyons Brook.

Police say the flagpole was bent during the theft at around 4:50 a.m.

The Mounties released a photo showing a man driving a grey Ford F150 pickup truck with a ladder in the back, not far from where the vandalism was reported.

RCMP say they are looking for a man with facial hair who was at the wheel of the truck.

Investigators say they believe the crime was motivated by hate, but no other details were released.

