The RCMP are investigating at least 70 cases of sexual assault at a youth detention facility in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

Police say the alleged assaults took place at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville, N.S., between 1988 and 2017.

Investigators told a news conference today that they believe there are more victims.

They are launching a confidential hotline for people who have been sexually assaulted at the centre or who have information about crimes that may have occurred there.

Police say their investigation team has so far spoken with 70 survivors as part of the probe, known as Operation Headwind.

They say they cannot confirm the identity of the alleged perpetrator and whether more than one person was involved.