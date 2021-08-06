 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after Mi’kmaq lobster fishing boats cut loose from wharf

WEYMOUTH NORTH, N.S.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP are opening a criminal investigation into a report that nine lobster fishing boats operated by Mi’kmaq fishers were purposely cut loose from a wharf Thursday in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack has alleged the boats were cast adrift from their berths in Weymouth North, N.S., to damage the band’s property and intimidate its fishers.

The Mounties said in an email today they are taking the complaint seriously and looking into the matter.

The police force is encouraging citizens to report anything they know about the allegations.

Sack says the boats were ready to take part in the band’s food, social and ceremonial lobster fishery, which is regulated by federal rules but not limited to a particular season.

The band attracted national attention last fall when it started a separate, self-regulated commercial lobster fishery on St. Marys Bay, three months before the federally regulated season was scheduled to open.

