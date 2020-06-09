Nova Scotia RCMP issue warning as officers search for dog after fatal attack

Police in Nova Scotia are warning people in the Middle Musquodoboit area northeast of Halifax to stay indoors as officers search for a pit bull that may be responsible for a fatal attack.

The RCMP issued a brief statement saying the tan and brown dog is on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Webster Road.

Residents are being asked to call 911 if they see the animal.

They are also being asked not to approach the dog as it is considered dangerous.

