Nova Scotia RCMP releases images of persons of interest walking near fish plant that was burned

The Nova Scotia RCMP released images Friday showing two men walking away from a fish plant on the night it burned to the ground amid an escalating dispute over an Indigenous lobster fishery.

Yarmouth County RCMP described the men as persons of interest.

Open this photo in gallery Persons of interest are seen in a handout photo as the RCMP continues to investigate a suspicious fire that occurred at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. HO/The Canadian Press

The grainy images were captured Oct. 16 outside the plant in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., around the same time a suspicious fire broke out near midnight.

The plant was storing lobster caught by the Sipekne’katik First Nation, which attracted national attention last month when it started setting lobster traps in St. Marys Bay before the start of the federally regulated fishing season.

The Mi’kmaq band has said it has the treaty right to fish, hunt and gather where and when it wants, as spelled out in a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision.

A day after the fire at the plant, police confirmed they were aware of a person of interest with life-threatening injuries believed to be related to the fire, but no other details have been released since then.

In the security video footage released Friday, two men can be seen walking through the darkness along a gravel path beside what appears to be a large building flanked by refrigeration gear, crates and other equipment.

A light on the side of the building illuminates the scene, which appears to show one man in a hooded jacket supporting the second man, who is wearing shorts and is limping as he appears to be wearing only one shoe.

At the top of the frame, an intense orange light varies in intensity, but it’s unclear what the source is.

