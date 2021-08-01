Nova Scotia RCMP say one man dead after boat flipped in Cape Breton

Police in Nova Scotia say a man has died following a personal watercraft incident on Bras d’Or Lake in Cape Breton.

RCMP say they responded to Beinn Bhreagh on Saturday afternoon, and learned a man was driving a watercraft with a passenger about a kilometre away from shore.

Mounties say the passenger was able to swim to shore and call for help, while the driver stayed near the watercraft.

They say both men were wearing life-jackets when the watercraft flipped.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre teams, along with other search-and-rescue teams in the area, were called to help look for the driver on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old man’s body was recovered just after 8 a.m. Sunday near Ross Ferry where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

