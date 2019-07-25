 Skip to main content

Canada Nova Scotia records higher-than-expected budget surplus in 2018-19

Nova Scotia records higher-than-expected budget surplus in 2018-19

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The Nova Scotia government says it registered a final surplus of $120-million in fiscal 2018-19.

Audited financial statements released today say the figure is $90.6-million higher than the original budget estimate.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the government’s fiscal management enabled it to address increased demands for health care and unexpected expenses – such as assisting farmers hit by frost damage.

Expenses were up $11.3-million to $11.75-billion, mainly due to rising health costs and increased funding for remediation projects, including two abandoned mines.

At the end of the fiscal year, the province’s net debt was $15.01-billion.

