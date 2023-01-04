Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson, on Sept. 29, 2021.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia says it has made conditional offers for work as continuing-care assistants to 65 people from a Kenyan refugee camp.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says that one of the province’s biggest challenges is filling health-care worker vacancies.

She says her government led a recruitment trip to a refugee camp in Kenya, alongside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and other groups.

The province says the recruitment effort was conducted through a federal program that identifies refugees with much-needed skills who meet regional and provincial immigration requirements.

Continuing-care assistants are trained to help with daily living for those who need support in health- and long-term care facilities, or through home care.

It’s not clear when the 65 Kenyans will begin working in Nova Scotia, but the province says it expects people to begin arriving in “mid-2023.”

