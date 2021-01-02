Health authorities in Nova Scotia are reporting record-shattering COVID-19 case counts and test positivity rates over the past two days.

The provincial health department logged 709 new cases on Saturday and 1,184 cases today, marking the first time the province has ever reported more than 1,000 infections in a 24-hour period.

A department news release shows a test positivity rate of 16 per cent over the past two days, which is also a new record.

The release says a spike in testing in the province has led to follow-up delays, and residents who receive a positive test result should alert their close contacts.

Public health says it is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care and health-care facilities, as well as correctional facilities, shelters and other congregate settings.

As of Friday, there were 34 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with four of those patients in intensive care.

