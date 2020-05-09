 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Nova Scotia reports another death and three new cases related to COVID-19

Michael MacDonald
Halifax
The Canadian Press
Another resident of Nova Scotia’s largest long-term-care home has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The Northwood facility, which has more than 400 residents, is the site of the province’s worst outbreak.

Provincial health officials said Saturday that deaths related to the viral infection had risen to 47, with 41 of those cases reported at Northwood.

The facility’s CEO, Janet Simm, issued a video statement Saturday to express her condolences to those who have lost loved ones during the outbreak.

As well, she said staff on the front lines have worked tirelessly to deal with the outbreak.

“I want to encourage our staff to maintain hope through these very difficult times,” Simm said.“I can tell you that the hope is very real here at Northwood. We continue to be united in our resolve to get this outbreak under control.”

Simm said Northwood is receiving a great deal of support from the rest of the health-care system, and she noted the facility recorded its single largest group of recoveries this past week, with 48 residents “winning the battle against the virus.”

Another 53 residents were expected to be declared recovered this week, she said.

As well, Simm said 65 staff members had recovered from the virus and had returned to work.

Across Canada, long-term care residents account for more than 80 per cent of deaths caused by the virus, even though they account for only 20 per cent of the cases.

“We’ve got to do better as a nation,” Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, told a news conference Saturday.

Nova Scotia had 1,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, which included three new cases.

Seven individuals were being treated in hospital, two of them in intensive care — and 743 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

Meanwhile, the three other Atlantic provinces reported no new cases Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick held steady at 120 — and the province has yet to report any deaths. The province has only two active cases now that 118 people have recovered.

As a result, the province has started reopening businesses and loosening restrictions on certain activities.

As of Friday, stores, offices, restaurants, libraries, museums and campgrounds started opening — but only if they had a plan that spells out how they are meeting public health guidelines, including physical distancing, hand hygiene and allowing staff to remain home when ill.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, health officials said the total number of confirmed cases stood at 261, the majority of which are in the province’s eastern region. The province has added only two new cases in the past week.

Meanwhile, four people remain in hospital, two in intensive care — and 244 people have recovered. The province has reported a total of three deaths related to the viral infection.

Prince Edward Island was reporting no new cases on Friday, with all 27 confirmed cases now considered recovered.

