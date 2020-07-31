Nova Scotia reports new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than two weeks

Nova Scotia is reporting its first new cases of COVID-19 since July 15.

Health officials said today the two new cases were identified Thursday and involve people in the central zone of the province, which includes the Halifax area.

Officials say both infected individuals travelled outside Canada and are now in self-isolation.

Nova Scotia has reported a total of 1,069 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

There are currently no people in hospital being treated for the disease.

Effective today, mask-wearing is mandatory in most indoor public spaces in the province, including retail businesses, shopping centres, hair salons, and places of worship.

