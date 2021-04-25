 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 3,947 new cases, 24 deaths amid dip in hospitalizations

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man walks with a face mask in Toronto, March 11, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 3,947 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths today.

The figures mark a decrease from the 4,094 new cases reported the day before and bring the provincial death toll to 7,911 since the onset of the pandemic.

Today’s figures include 1,136 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 209 in Ottawa and 207 in Durham.

The province says 2,126 people are currently hospitalized, 851 are in intensive care and 597 are on ventilators.

While the number of patients in intensive care has increased by 18 over the past 24 hours, hospitalizations have declined by 151 over the same period.

Today’s figures are based on 46,694 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

Quebec reports 1,014 cases of COVID-19, nine deaths as hospitalizations drop slightly

The Quebec government is reporting 1,014 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as nine additional deaths due to the pandemic, including six in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations declined for a fourth straight day, down by eight to 654.

Of those, 165 patients are in intensive care, which is 16 fewer than the day before.

The province administered another 63,763 doses of vaccine on Saturday, and has currently given at least one dose to almost 33 per cent of the population.

Health Minister Christian Dube wrote on Twitter that the situation remains fragile but there’s hope on the horizon.

He reminded Quebecers that the province will open up vaccines to the general population at the end of May, and encouraged them to keep up protective public health efforts in the coming weeks.

Nova Scotia reports record-breaking 63 new cases of COVID-19, premier urges testing

Nova Scotia's new premier, Iain Rankin, departs from his first COVID-19 news conference, in Halifax, Feb. 24, 2021.

Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia health authorities are ramping up testing efforts as the province reported a record-breaking 63 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

That’s the highest single-day increase in case numbers the province has recorded since the pandemic first emerged last spring.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Health says 57 of Sunday’s new infections are in the province’s central zone, which includes the Halifax region. As case numbers climbed last week, Premier Iain Rankin introduced a month-long “circuit-breaker” lockdown on Thursday for Halifax and its surrounding communities.

He took to Twitter Sunday morning, shortly before the day’s numbers were released, to urge residents to get tested at any of the pop-up clinics set up across the province.

“It’s time to get tested,” he wrote. “The more we test, the better we protect our families, communities (and) province.”

There are now 263 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, with 115 of those announced over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Dalhousie University said students from the school were involved in a Friday-night party which was allegedly dispersed by Halifax Regional Police. The force said Saturday they issued 22 summary offence tickets to people at the “large social gathering,” each carrying a $1,000 fine for breaching public health orders.

“We’re actively looking into this matter, have identified Dal students in attendance, and are considering immediate suspension and all other options available under the Code of Student Conduct,” Janet Bryson said in an e-mail Sunday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
